Show locations Show locations
  • EQS Cockpit
  • Whistleblowing
  • Insider Management
  • Policy manager
  • Investor Targeting
  • Disclosure
  • Webcast
  • Career
The Integrated Investor Relations Platform
EQS IR Products
IR Knowledge
The Integrated Compliance Platform
EQS Compliance Products
Compliance Knowledge
About EQS Group AG
EQS Products Panels homepage | EQS Group

Digitalize your compliance workflows and store all compliance data in one location. Secure and efficient.

Compliance Solutions

Digitalize your investor relations using innovative IR products, making your daily IR work more efficient.

Investor Relations Solutions
Over 7,000 customers worldwide already rely on EQS Group:
Reference Leifheit | EQS Group
Reference SAP | EQS Group
Reference Sixt | EQS Group
Reference TeamViewer | EQS Group
Reference Yves Saint Laurent | EQS Group

Master Compliance and Investor Relations requirements digitally with EQS Group

In the business world, any trusted cooperation is based on transparency. Our products help companies to become more transparent.

EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of Corporate Compliance and Investor Relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.

Our goal is to support our clients’ with their compliance management programs. Whether you need to combat misconduct and minimise risk, develop a speak-up culture, create insider lists. manage gifts and hospitality, communicate your policies effectively or prevent conflicts of interest – our solutions range from a whistleblowing channel to policy management.
Learn more about EQS Group

Compliance Knowledge

Teaser image | Compliance Knowledge

All blog articles, white papers, webinars and much more on Compliance topics

IR Knowledge

Teaser image IR Knowledge | EQS Group

All blog articles, white papers, webinars and much more on Investor Relations topics

Newsletter

Our newsletters EQS IR Compass and EQS Compliance Compass ensure you’re always up to date. Sign up now!

Current news, events and white papers

What does Ethics have to do with Compliance? Read article
Digitalization gaining traction in Swiss IR teams, finds survey Read article
Digitizing compliance – how compliance managers benefit from cloud-based solutions Download White Paper
European Compliance and Ethics Conference 2021 Subscribe now

Covered in:

Work at EQS Group

Find out more