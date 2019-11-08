Digitalize your compliance workflows and store all compliance data in one location. Secure and efficient.
Digitalize your investor relations using innovative IR products, making your daily IR work more efficient.
Over 7,000 customers worldwide already rely on EQS Group:
Master Compliance and Investor Relations requirements digitally with EQS Group
In the business world, any trusted cooperation is based on transparency. Our products help companies to become more transparent.
EQS Group is a leading international provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) in the fields of Corporate Compliance and Investor Relations. In working with EQS Group, thousands of companies worldwide inspire trust by fulfilling complex national and international disclosure obligations, minimizing risks and communicating transparently with stakeholders.
Our goal is to support our clients’ with their compliance management programs. Whether you need to combat misconduct and minimise risk, develop a speak-up culture, create insider lists. manage gifts and hospitality, communicate your policies effectively or prevent conflicts of interest – our solutions range from a whistleblowing channel to policy management.